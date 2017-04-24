新加坡华乐团

Singapore Chinese Orchestra

《名家炫乐》音乐会直播

Dazzling Musicality Digital Concert

2017年6月3日 晚上8时

购票前重要事项

为了在购票后能顺利观赏《名家炫乐》网上音乐会，请先确保您所使用的观赏平台具备以下必要条件：

  1. 网速：音乐会直播时必需连接网络服务，请使用网速不低于2Mbps的稳定Wi-Fi网络收看。（主办单位推荐：6Mbps以上的网速）
  2. 网页浏览器：请使用以下几种浏览器观赏网上音乐会：Internet Explorer、Safari、谷歌Chrome。备注：火狐浏览器 (Mozilla Firefox) 不支持网上音乐会直播和重播视频。请确保所使用的网页浏览器是最新版本。
  3. RINGS LIVE APP使用者：请确保使用的APP是最新版本。

To ensure an optimal viewing experience of the Dazzling Musicality Concert livestream, please check that the device you’re using fulfils the following technical requirements:

  1. Connection speed: Please watch the live stream using a reliable WiFi connection with a minimum bandwidth of 2Mbps. SCO, SPH and RINGS LIVE shall not be liable for data charges that users may incur for watching the live stream over a data connection.
  2. Browser: Please ensure that you are using the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Safari, or Chrome browsers. Users should note that the live streaming is NOT supported on Mozilla Firefox browsers.
  3. RINGS LIVE mobile app users: Please ensure that you are using the most updated version of the app.

 

常见问题

付款（网上购票）

  1. FOMO Pay支持哪些支付方式？
    • FOMO Pay支持微信支付/百度钱包/中国银联/威士和万事达卡等。
  2. FOMO Pay的汇率是怎样计算的？
    • 实际汇率将取决于您所选择的支付机构的实时汇率。
  1. What payment modes does FOMO Pay support?
    • FOMO Pay supports payment by WeChat Pay / Baidu Wallet / China Union Pay / Visa & MasterCard.
  2. What exchange rate does FOMO Pay use?
    • FOMO Pay will depend on real-time exchange rate of your chosen payment option.

技术

  1. 视频延时/不断暂停/不能在音乐会网页或RINGS LIVE 应用正常播放：
    • 网速：音乐会直播时必需连接网络服务，请使用网速不低于2Mbps的稳定Wi-Fi网络收看。（主办单位推荐：6Mbps以上的网速）
    • 网页浏览器：请使用以下几种浏览器观赏网上音乐会：Internet Explorer、Safari、谷歌Chrome。备注：火狐浏览器 (Mozilla Firefox) 不支持网上音乐会直播和重播视频。请确保所使用的网页浏览器是最新版本。
    • 关闭其他有可能占用电脑后台资源（内存）的电脑/手机应用或软件。
    • 请关闭网页浏览器上的隐私/私人模式。
    • RINGS LIVE APP使用者：请确保使用的APP是最新版本。
  1. Video is lagging / keeps pausing /cannot play smoothly on SCO Live concert website or on RINGS LIVE App:
    • Connection speed: Users are recommended to watch the live stream using a reliable WiFi connection with a minimum bandwidth of 2Mbps. A bandwidth of 6Mbps and above is highly recommended. SCO, SPH, and RINGS LIVE shall not be liable for data charges that Users may incur for watching the live stream over a data connection.
    • Browsers: Please use one of the following Internet browsers to view the digital concert: Internet Explorer, Safari, Google Chrome. (Note: Live streaming is NOT supported on Mozilla Firefox). Please ensure your browsers are updated to latest versions.
    • Please terminate other tabs/software that may be running in the background and utilising your computer or mobile device memory.
    • Users of RINGS LIVE app, please ensure that you are using the latest version of the app.

声音效果不佳：

  • 为了能够获得更好的声音质量，建议使用耳机或外接音箱。

Low audio quality:

  • For a better audio experience, we recommend using headphones or external speakers during the live stream.

无法同步问题/画面和声音无法同步：

  • 请退出直播频道之后再重新进入。
  • 请刷新网页浏览器。
  • 请关闭其他有可能占用电脑后台资源（内存）的电脑/手机应用或软件。

Audio and visual are not in sync:

  • On website: Please press CTRL + F5 to refresh your browser.
  • On RINGS LIVE: Please exit live stream channel and re-access it.
  • Please terminate other tabs/software that may be running in the background and utilising your computer or mobile device memory.

不能进入直播画面：

  • 建议使用Chrome或者Safari进行观看。
  • 请关闭网页浏览器上的隐私/私人模式。

Unable to access live stream video:

  • Browser: Please ensure that you are using the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Safari, or Chrome browsers. Users should note that the live streaming is NOT supported on Mozilla Firefox browsers.
  • RINGS LIVE mobile app users: Please ensure that you are using the most updated version of the app.