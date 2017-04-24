新加坡华乐团
Singapore Chinese Orchestra
《名家炫乐》音乐会直播
Dazzling Musicality Digital Concert
2017年6月3日 晚上8时
购票前重要事项
为了在购票后能顺利观赏《名家炫乐》网上音乐会，请先确保您所使用的观赏平台具备以下必要条件：
- 网速：音乐会直播时必需连接网络服务，请使用网速不低于2Mbps的稳定Wi-Fi网络收看。（主办单位推荐：6Mbps以上的网速）
- 网页浏览器：请使用以下几种浏览器观赏网上音乐会：Internet Explorer、Safari、谷歌Chrome。备注：火狐浏览器 (Mozilla Firefox) 不支持网上音乐会直播和重播视频。请确保所使用的网页浏览器是最新版本。
- RINGS LIVE APP使用者：请确保使用的APP是最新版本。
To ensure an optimal viewing experience of the Dazzling Musicality Concert livestream, please check that the device you’re using fulfils the following technical requirements:
- Connection speed: Please watch the live stream using a reliable WiFi connection with a minimum bandwidth of 2Mbps. SCO, SPH and RINGS LIVE shall not be liable for data charges that users may incur for watching the live stream over a data connection.
- Browser: Please ensure that you are using the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Safari, or Chrome browsers. Users should note that the live streaming is NOT supported on Mozilla Firefox browsers.
- RINGS LIVE mobile app users: Please ensure that you are using the most updated version of the app.
常见问题
付款（网上购票）
- FOMO Pay支持哪些支付方式？
- FOMO Pay支持微信支付/百度钱包/中国银联/威士和万事达卡等。
- FOMO Pay的汇率是怎样计算的？
- 实际汇率将取决于您所选择的支付机构的实时汇率。
- What payment modes does FOMO Pay support?
- FOMO Pay supports payment by WeChat Pay / Baidu Wallet / China Union Pay / Visa & MasterCard.
- What exchange rate does FOMO Pay use?
- FOMO Pay will depend on real-time exchange rate of your chosen payment option.
技术
- 视频延时/不断暂停/不能在音乐会网页或RINGS LIVE 应用正常播放：
- 网速：音乐会直播时必需连接网络服务，请使用网速不低于2Mbps的稳定Wi-Fi网络收看。（主办单位推荐：6Mbps以上的网速）
- 网页浏览器：请使用以下几种浏览器观赏网上音乐会：Internet Explorer、Safari、谷歌Chrome。备注：火狐浏览器 (Mozilla Firefox) 不支持网上音乐会直播和重播视频。请确保所使用的网页浏览器是最新版本。
- 关闭其他有可能占用电脑后台资源（内存）的电脑/手机应用或软件。
- 请关闭网页浏览器上的隐私/私人模式。
- RINGS LIVE APP使用者：请确保使用的APP是最新版本。
- Video is lagging / keeps pausing /cannot play smoothly on SCO Live concert website or on RINGS LIVE App:
- Connection speed: Users are recommended to watch the live stream using a reliable WiFi connection with a minimum bandwidth of 2Mbps. A bandwidth of 6Mbps and above is highly recommended. SCO, SPH, and RINGS LIVE shall not be liable for data charges that Users may incur for watching the live stream over a data connection.
- Browsers: Please use one of the following Internet browsers to view the digital concert: Internet Explorer, Safari, Google Chrome. (Note: Live streaming is NOT supported on Mozilla Firefox). Please ensure your browsers are updated to latest versions.
- Please terminate other tabs/software that may be running in the background and utilising your computer or mobile device memory.
- Users of RINGS LIVE app, please ensure that you are using the latest version of the app.
声音效果不佳：
- 为了能够获得更好的声音质量，建议使用耳机或外接音箱。
Low audio quality:
- For a better audio experience, we recommend using headphones or external speakers during the live stream.
无法同步问题/画面和声音无法同步：
- 请退出直播频道之后再重新进入。
- 请刷新网页浏览器。
- 请关闭其他有可能占用电脑后台资源（内存）的电脑/手机应用或软件。
Audio and visual are not in sync:
- On website: Please press CTRL + F5 to refresh your browser.
- On RINGS LIVE: Please exit live stream channel and re-access it.
- Please terminate other tabs/software that may be running in the background and utilising your computer or mobile device memory.
不能进入直播画面：
- 建议使用Chrome或者Safari进行观看。
- 请关闭网页浏览器上的隐私/私人模式。
Unable to access live stream video:
- Browser: Please ensure that you are using the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Safari, or Chrome browsers. Users should note that the live streaming is NOT supported on Mozilla Firefox browsers.
- RINGS LIVE mobile app users: Please ensure that you are using the most updated version of the app.