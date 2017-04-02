后港站无人看管行李 没有任何可疑物品

【下午5时15分更新：警方已逮捕一名39岁男子协助调查。】

警方已证实在后港地铁站发现无人看管的行李，但没有发现任何可疑物品。

新捷运是在今天下午2时许在推特贴文表示，因一起保安事故，所有列车将不会在后港站停靠，随后在3时06分表示从实龙岗站至万国站将有免费巴士服务。

截至下午4时15分，后港站已重新开放。

02/04, 4.07pm: All NEL trains will now stop at NE14 HGN. We are sorry for inconvenience caused. Free Passing bus from NE12 SER to NE15 BGK. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 2, 2017