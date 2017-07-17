东北线位于克拉码头站发生列车故障，导致北向列车延误。预计将延迟十分钟。
8.02am: NEL svc is delayed due to a train fault at Clarke Quay North Bound. Additional travel time of up to 10 minutes may be expected. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) July 17, 2017
更新：新捷运于推特更新，表示列车已恢复服务。
