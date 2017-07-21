地铁环线出现信号故障

SMRT在推特上发文表示，由于信号故障，地铁环线加利谷（Caldecott）至港湾（HarbourFront）段开往港湾方向的列车，需要多15分钟的川行时间，公众可在受影响的地铁站搭乘免费巴士。

更新：列车服务正逐渐恢复正常。

更新：列车服务已恢复正常，免费巴士将提供至晚上11时。

