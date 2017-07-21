地铁环线出现信号故障

SMRT在推特上发文表示，由于信号故障，地铁环线加利谷（Caldecott）至港湾（HarbourFront）段开往港湾方向的列车，需要多15分钟的川行时间，公众可在受影响的地铁站搭乘免费巴士。

更新：列车服务正逐渐恢复正常。

更新：列车服务已恢复正常，免费巴士将提供至晚上11时。

[CCL]: Estimate 15mins additional travelling time from #Caldecott to #HarbourFront towards #HarbourFront due to signal fault. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 21, 2017

[CCL] UPDATE: Free regular bus services are available from #Caldecott to #HarbourFront. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 21, 2017

[CCL] UPDATE: Train service is progressively recovering. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 21, 2017

[CCL] UPDATE: Normal train service resumed towards #HarbourFront. Free regular bus services still available till 11pm. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 21, 2017

