宏茂桥站新信号系统故障 义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间增加25分钟

南北线地铁靠近宏茂桥段的新信号系统出现故障， SMRT发表推文提醒往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多20分钟。

宏茂桥和滨海南码头地铁站之间的免费接驳巴士服务已启动。

18:43更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多25分钟。

19:00更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多40分钟。

19:57更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多15分钟。

20:18更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车服务已恢复正常。

