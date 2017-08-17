宏茂桥站新信号系统故障 义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间增加25分钟

南北线地铁靠近宏茂桥段的新信号系统出现故障， SMRT发表推文提醒往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多20分钟。
宏茂桥和滨海南码头地铁站之间的免费接驳巴士服务已启动。
[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 25mins travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a signalling system fault.Train svc is available.
— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017
[NSL] UPDATE: Free regular bus services are available between #AngMoKio & #MarinaSouthPier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017
18:43更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多25分钟。
[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 25mins travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a signalling system fault.Train svc is available.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017
19:00更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多40分钟。
[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 40mins train travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a new signalling system fault.Train svc is available.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017
19:57更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多15分钟。
[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 15mins train travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a new signalling system fault.Train svc is available.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017
20:18更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车服务已恢复正常。
[NSL]CLEARED: Train services btwn #MarinaSouthPier and #Yishun have resumed. Free regular bus and free bridging bus services have ended.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017
请LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息