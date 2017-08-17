宏茂桥站新信号系统故障 义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间增加25分钟

南北线地铁靠近宏茂桥段的新信号系统出现故障， SMRT发表推文提醒往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多20分钟。

宏茂桥和滨海南码头地铁站之间的免费接驳巴士服务已启动。

[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 25mins travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a signalling system fault.Train svc is available. August 17, 2017

[NSL] UPDATE: Free regular bus services are available between #AngMoKio & #MarinaSouthPier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

18:43更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多25分钟。

[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 25mins travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a signalling system fault.Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

19:00更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多40分钟。

[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 40mins train travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a new signalling system fault.Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

19:57更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车行驶时间需多15分钟。

[NSL]UPDATE:Pls add 15mins train travel time between #MarinaSouthPier & #Yishun,due to a new signalling system fault.Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

20:18更新：往返义顺和滨海南码头之间列车服务已恢复正常。

[NSL]CLEARED: Train services btwn #MarinaSouthPier and #Yishun have resumed. Free regular bus and free bridging bus services have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

