轨道故障 南北线往市区列车行驶缓慢

SMRT今早10时13分在推特贴文表示，义顺至大巴窑的列车服务已恢复正常。

[NSL] CLEARED: Train services from #Yishun to #ToaPayoh have resumed. Free bus and bridging bus services have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 25, 2017

SMRT今晨5时54分在推特贴文表示，轨道出现故障导致列车行驶缓慢，乘客可到裕廊东站转搭地铁东西线到市区。

[NSL] UPDATE: As trains move at a slower speed due to a track fault, commuters can travel via #JurongEast and take East-West Line to city. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 24, 2017

SMRT今晨5时在推特贴文表示，由于轨道出现故障，从义顺到大巴窑站的南向列车的行程时间增加20分钟。

[NSL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 20mins train travel time from #Yishun to #ToaPayoh SouthBound. (Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 24, 2017

