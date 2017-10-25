轨道故障 南北线往市区列车行驶缓慢

SMRT今早10时13分在推特贴文表示，义顺至大巴窑的列车服务已恢复正常。

SMRT今晨5时54分在推特贴文表示，轨道出现故障导致列车行驶缓慢，乘客可到裕廊东站转搭地铁东西线到市区。

SMRT今晨5时在推特贴文表示，由于轨道出现故障，从义顺到大巴窑站的南向列车的行程时间增加20分钟。

