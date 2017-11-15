信号故障 环线地铁服务延误

SMRT于今晨6时40分在推特上通知，由于信号故障，地铁环线波那维斯达站和港湾站之间的双向列车车程时间增加20分钟。

植物园站和肯特岗站之间将有免费接驳巴士。

SMRT于今早8时34分在推特上贴文，指地铁环线的故障已清除，但由于列车和地铁站内拥挤，往港湾站的车程将增加5分钟。

