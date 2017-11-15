信号故障 环线地铁服务延误

SMRT于今晨6时40分在推特上通知，由于信号故障，地铁环线波那维斯达站和港湾站之间的双向列车车程时间增加20分钟。
[CCL]: Due to a Signal fault between #Farrer Road and # Buona Vista .Pls add 20mins train travel time between #Buona Vista and HarbourFornt on both bounds.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 14, 2017
植物园站和肯特岗站之间将有免费接驳巴士。
[CCL]UPDATE: Free regular bus services are available between #BotanicGardens and— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 14, 2017
#KentRidge.
SMRT于今早8时34分在推特上贴文，指地铁环线的故障已清除，但由于列车和地铁站内拥挤，往港湾站的车程将增加5分钟。
[CCL] CLEARED: Fault cleared but trains and stations are crowded. Due to congestion, pls add 5mins travel time towards #HarbourFront. Free regular bus service still available.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017
