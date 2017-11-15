地铁东西线列车服务延误

SMRT于今早8时25分在推特上通知，由于列车故障，地铁东西线裕廊东站和裕群站的行车时间增加20分钟。

早上8时37分，SMRT再次发推文说，裕廊东站和裕群站之间的行车时间增加30分钟。当局已在受影响的地铁站启动免费巴士服务。

较早前，环线地铁服务也一度因为信号故障而受到延误。故障在早上9时34分解决。

