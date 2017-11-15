地铁东西线列车服务延误

SMRT于今早8时25分在推特上通知，由于列车故障，地铁东西线裕廊东站和裕群站的行车时间增加20分钟。

[EWL]: Pls add 20mins train travel time btwn#JurongEastand#JooKoondue to a train fault at#JooKoon. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

早上8时37分，SMRT再次发推文说，裕廊东站和裕群站之间的行车时间增加30分钟。当局已在受影响的地铁站启动免费巴士服务。

[EWL] UPDATE: Pls add 30mins train travel time btwn #JurongEast and #TuasLink due to a train fault at #JooKoon. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) 15 November 2017

较早前，环线地铁服务也一度因为信号故障而受到延误。故障在早上9时34分解决。

[CCL] CLEARED: Fault cleared but trains and stations are crowded. Due to congestion, pls add 5mins travel time towards #HarbourFront. Free regular bus service still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) 15 November 2017

