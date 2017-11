SMRT今晚8时33分在推特上发文指出,由于更少列车投入服务的缘故,地铁南北线明天的行车时间将增加40分钟。

SMRT在帖文说,将在地铁服务运作时间,于义顺和滨海南码头站之间的地铁站,为乘客提供免费巴士服务。

[NSL] UPDATE: Due to fewer trains serving the NSL tmr, pls add 40mins train travel time. Free bridging bus svcs from #Yishun to #MarinaSouthPier (one way) and free regular bus svcs between #Yishun and #MarinaSouthPier (both directions) are avail from the start of train service.