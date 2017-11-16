克拉码头站列车故障 东北地铁线双向列车服务延误

新捷运于下午6时24分发推特说，由于开往榜鹅方向的列车在克拉码头站出现故障，东北地铁线的双向列车服务预计都各需要多10分钟的穿行时间。

在下午6时34分，新捷运再发推特说，东北地铁线双向列车服务预计都各需要多15分钟的穿行时间，同时表示歉意。

在下午6时43分，新捷运再发推特说，欧南园站（NE3）和花拉公园站（NE8）有免费巴士服务。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词 :

地铁故障 东北线