裕廊东地铁站月台突关闭　晚上尖峰时段挤满乘客

南北地铁线的裕廊东地铁站今天晚上下班尖峰时段，因为部分月台突然关闭而导致乘客挤满地铁站，通勤时间延长。

SMRT发言人回复《联合早报》询问时说，由于裕廊东地铁站附近的地铁轨道，在今天傍晚时分发生故障，南北线只开放一个月台。地铁站月台因此出现拥挤现象，但列车抵站时间并没有延误。

根据MRT Singapore Service Information的面簿，裕廊东地铁站月台D和E因为轨道故障关闭，乘客被引导到其他月台等候列车。

Trains arriving at Jurong East on the North South Line, will terminate at Platform A. Platforms D/E is apparently closed, because of a reported track failure



Expect delays and longer frequency of trains arriving at Jurong East#SMRT #SMRTTrains #NSL #Delay pic.twitter.com/I23a4vyKgu