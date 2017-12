地铁南北线的油池站发生信号故障,蔡厝港和兀兰之间的列车服务将延长30分钟。

SMRT在推特贴文指出,当局已在受影响的地铁站提供免费巴士服务。

[NSL]: Due to a signalling fault at Yew Tee station, train services btwn #ChoaChuKang and #Woodlands will be delay for about 30 mins. Free regular bus service is available between #Choa Chu Kang and #Woodlands.