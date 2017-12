警方已在公共骚扰罪名下,逮捕涉嫌持物器闯入勿洛广场商店的18岁青年。根据警方在晚上7时35分发出的推文,落网男子有精神病史,事发时手持一把剪刀。案件还在调查中。

(INCIDENT AT BEDOK MALL)



An 18-year-old man was found to be holding on to a pair of scissors and causing trouble in the mall. The man who has a history of mental health problems has been arrested for public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing.