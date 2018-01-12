马炎庆提醒居民小心野狗引热议

There have been increased sightings of stray dogs around Tampines Street 45 area. Tampines Town Council had received feedback from residents and reported this to the AVA. If you are concerned with stray dogs around your estate, please call AVA’s 24hr Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600. Stray dogs are generally harmless. So I would like to remind residents not to panic. Here are some AVA tips on what you can do when you encounter stray dogs. 1. Do not run, stay calm 2. Look away, do not stare at the dog 3. Speak softly, do not shout and make sudden movements to chase it away. If you need to, move away slowly. #TampinesNorth #straydogs

A post shared byBaey Yam Keng 马炎庆(@baeyyamkeng) on Jan 11, 2018 at 1:05am PST