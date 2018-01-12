马炎庆提醒居民小心野狗引热议

马炎庆在网上提醒居民小心野狗，若看到野狗要通知农粮局，却引起网民不满。
淡滨尼集选区议员马炎庆昨天下午5时左右在Instgram上传一则视频，并贴文表示淡滨尼45街一带近来出现越来越多野狗，要居民小心。他也附上贴士，建议居民遇到野狗时如何应对。
There have been increased sightings of stray dogs around Tampines Street 45 area. Tampines Town Council had received feedback from residents and reported this to the AVA. If you are concerned with stray dogs around your estate, please call AVA’s 24hr Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600. Stray dogs are generally harmless. So I would like to remind residents not to panic. Here are some AVA tips on what you can do when you encounter stray dogs. 1. Do not run, stay calm 2. Look away, do not stare at the dog 3. Speak softly, do not shout and make sudden movements to chase it away. If you need to, move away slowly. #TampinesNorth #straydogs
岂料，贴文引起网民的激烈反应，至今已有超过200条留言，大部分的人都不满马炎庆为什么要把农粮局扯进来。
昨晚11时左右，马炎庆再贴文，解释之前贴文的用意。
他表示，他所贴的是居民转发给他的视频，市镇会也接到不少居民反映组屋区有野狗。
马炎庆说：“身为议员，我有责任向居民交代。各位请放心，淡滨尼并不倡导动物的扑杀，我们会和动物福利组织合作，给这些野狗新的家。”
I have gone through all the comments to my previous post and I’m heartened to know that there are many of you who care for the stray dogs. As seen in the video clip which I received from a resident, there are several dogs and some residents will be concerned (in fact, the Town Council has received several emails asking for action). As their MP, it is my duty to assure them. I shared the AVA advisory so that residents know how to react and not cause undue distress to the dogs. For example, if people start running away from the dogs, the dogs may chase them and give the wrong impression they are being aggressive. Residents’ safety is important and AVA as the national agency for wild animals has to be alerted. In Feb 2017, then SMS Desmond Lee said in Parliament that AVA takes a multi-pronged approach to manage the animal population and mitigate health and safety concerns. It first undertakes a professional assessment of potential threats that animals might pose to public health and safety. AVA will have to act if there significant health and safety concerns. Where feasible, it will work with stakeholders, including the animal welfare groups and organisations to relocate and rehome these animals. Culling is not the first action and used ONLY as a last resort. In fact, AVA just rolled out a Trap Neuter and Release Program. Please be assured that Tampines does not support culling of dogs. We will work with animal welfare groups to foster and re-home these animals. If you know of anyone who can help, do let me know. Thanks.
