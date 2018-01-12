轨道故障 武吉班让轻轨列车服务暂停

由于轨道故障，武吉班让的轻轨列车服务暂停运作。 SMRT今天下午2时35分在推特贴文指出，当局已在受影响的地铁站提供免费巴士服务。

[BPLRT] No Train Service on BPLRT due to Track Fault. Free Regular bus and Bridging Bus are now available at affected stations.