地铁南北线列车已恢复正常运作

SMRT刚发推文表示，地铁南北线列车已恢复正常运行。

[NSL] CLEARED: Train svcs from #AngMoKio to #RafflesPlace are running normally now.

SMRT今晨约6时贴文说，受维修工作影响，行驶于宏茂桥站至莱佛士站之间的列车将放缓行驶，乘客通行时间加长20分钟左右。维修工作预计将维持至早上10时。

[NSL]: Due to maintenance work, south-bound trains are travelling slower near #RafflesPlace. Please add 20mins additional train travel time from #AngMoKio to #RafflesPlace before 10am on Wed, 14 Feb.