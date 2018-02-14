地铁南北线列车已恢复正常运作

SMRT刚发推文表示，地铁南北线列车已恢复正常运行。

SMRT今晨约6时贴文说，受维修工作影响，行驶于宏茂桥站至莱佛士站之间的列车将放缓行驶，乘客通行时间加长20分钟左右。维修工作预计将维持至早上10时。

热词 :

地铁南北线 恢复运行