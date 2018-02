移民与关卡局今午12点50分在推特贴文,提醒公路使用者大士与兀兰抵境关卡拥堵。

当局表示,两关卡通关越堤预计出现延误。当局劝请公众启程前先到One Motoring网站查询最新关卡交通详情。

[18 Feb, 12.50pm] Heavy arrival traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. Delays are expected. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring before embarking on their journey.