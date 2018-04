(联合早报网讯)地铁东北线往港湾站方向的列车服务今早在小印度站故障。乘客行程时间增加15分钟。

0730h/ NEL service towards HarbourFront NE1 is delayed due to a train

fault Little India. Additional travel time of about 15minutes may be expected. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.