东北线列车服务恢复正常运作

新捷运发出贴文，指较早前发生故障的东北线列车服务在8点36分已恢复正常运作，但表示列车站台仍拥挤。

新捷运表示，榜鹅站和港湾站之间的行程时间将增加15分钟。

08:37am: NEL Train service resume at 0836hrs, please note that Stations may still be crowded. Please add 15min additional traveling time between Punggol and HarbourFront both bound,

新捷运9点18分表示，地铁服务恢复正常，免费接驳巴士服务停止。新捷运对所造成的不便之处深感歉意。

09:18am: NEL is back to regular service. Free boarding and bridging bus has ceased. Once again, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused.