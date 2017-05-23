美歌手演唱会传爆炸巨响

（联合早报网讯）美国歌手亚莉安娜（Ariana Grande）在英国北部的演唱会传出爆炸巨响，数以千计的粉丝惊慌逃离现场，警方过后证实有人丧命，数人受伤。

更新（8时50分）：据路透社报道，美国两位官员透露，这次的爆炸由自杀式炸弹袭击者导致。

更新（8时45分）：英国警方发现第二个疑似爆炸装置，并对该装置进行引爆，最后发现该装置并非可疑物品。

Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item — G M Police (@gmpolice) 2017年5月23日

更新（8时10分）：大曼彻斯特警方在推特上证实，至少19人丧命，50人受伤。大曼彻斯特警方在晚上10时35分（当地时间）接到通报，曼彻斯特体育场（Manchester Arena）发生严重事故。警方目前视这起爆炸事故为恐怖事件。

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) 2017年5月23日

大曼彻斯特警方在推特上证实有人伤亡，并促请人们避开该地点。

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) 2017年5月22日

警方已经派拆弹专家，以及武装警员到现场。

Armed police on scene following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.#DWTManchester pic.twitter.com/sM65pH8SBd — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 2017年5月22日

英国天空新闻（Sky News）报道，目击者声称听到演唱会现场传出爆炸巨响。在推特传播的视频显示，粉丝尖叫着逃离现场。

Another chaotic scene from #Manchester Arena. pic.twitter.com/uF8lxNxzWM — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 2017年5月22日

Ariana Grande concert goers at Manchester Arena rush to exits after loud bangs. pic.twitter.com/M7D9uHDucd — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 2017年5月22日

当地媒体证实，亚莉安娜安然无恙，其团队正在调查发生了什么事。

