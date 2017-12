特朗普：美国前国家安全顾问弗林与俄国接触 属“合法”行为

美国总统特朗普通过推特指出,美国前国家安全顾问弗林在担任他的过渡团队成员时与俄罗斯接触,属于“合法”行为。

特朗普周六(2日)通过推特指出,他之所以将弗林解雇是因为他向副总统彭斯和美国联邦调查局撒谎。特朗普在推文中说,他对弗林认罪表示“为难”,并强调弗林在过渡团队期间的行为是合法的,而且“没什么好隐瞒”。

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!