哈里王子明年5月19日举行婚礼

（早报讯）肯辛顿宫15日宣布，英国哈里王子和美国好莱坞女星梅根马克尔的婚礼定于明年5月19日举行。
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017
Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na
33岁的哈里是英国王储查尔斯和戴安娜王妃的次子，是英国王位的第五顺位继承人。
他和36岁的梅根马克尔于2016年7月通过朋友介绍认识后交往，两人去年9月在多伦多的“永不屈服运动会”上首次一起公开亮相。
两人是在上个月27日公开订婚喜讯；肯辛顿宫隔天在推特上公布，婚礼将于明年5月在温莎城堡的圣乔治礼拜堂举行。
请LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息