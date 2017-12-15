哈里王子明年5月19日举行婚礼

（早报讯）肯辛顿宫15日宣布，英国哈里王子和美国好莱坞女星梅根马克尔的婚礼定于明年5月19日举行。

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na