特朗普否认贬损海地和非洲国家

美国总统特朗普12日在社交媒体推特上否认他在与美国会议员讨论移民问题时曾对海地和非洲国家使用过贬损性语言。

特朗普在推特上贴文,表示当天在会议上确出言强硬,但没有使用过媒体报道的那个词,也没有说过要“让他们离开”。

他表示,相关言论是民主党人编造的,他从未说过任何贬损海地人的话。

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!