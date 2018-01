美国总统特朗普表示,联邦政府运作今天起停摆,要责怪民主党议员。

特朗普在推特上写道:“比起国家以南边界的安全问题和军事强化等事宜,民主党人更关心非法移民。他们可以轻易达成协议,却选择通过让政府运作停摆来达到这个目的。”

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead.#WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18in order to power through mess!