特朗普签署法案 结束美国政府停摆状态

(早报讯)美国总统特朗普9日签署了一项重要的拨款法案,结束了美国政府在三周内的第二次停摆状态。

法新社引述特朗普在社交网站推特的推文道:“刚刚签署了法案…………我们的军队现在将比以往更强大......也意味着工作、工作、工作!”

Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!