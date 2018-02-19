特朗普承认俄成功分化美国社会

（早报讯）美国总统特朗普星期天承认，俄罗斯已经成功造成美国社会不和，但他没有针对俄罗斯被指干预美国总统选举一事，向俄国兴师问罪。

特朗普在推特上发推文，指责前任总统奥巴马没有阻止俄罗斯，同时指责美国联邦调查局的侦查失焦，反而“花太多时间试图证明特朗普竞选阵营与俄方有勾结。”

特朗普在推文中说：“（当时）奥巴马是总统，晓得这层威胁的，他什么都没有做。”

早前，美国情报部门警告，俄罗斯继续干预美国内政，并对今年美国国会的中期选举构成威胁。

