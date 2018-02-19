特朗普承认俄成功分化美国社会

（早报讯）美国总统特朗普星期天承认，俄罗斯已经成功造成美国社会不和，但他没有针对俄罗斯被指干预美国总统选举一事，向俄国兴师问罪。

特朗普在推特上发推文，指责前任总统奥巴马没有阻止俄罗斯，同时指责美国联邦调查局的侦查失焦，反而“花太多时间试图证明特朗普竞选阵营与俄方有勾结。”

特朗普在推文中说：“（当时）奥巴马是总统，晓得这层威胁的，他什么都没有做。”

早前，美国情报部门警告，俄罗斯继续干预美国内政，并对今年美国国会的中期选举构成威胁。

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!