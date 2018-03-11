特朗普相信朝鲜将信守停止导弹试验承诺

美国总统特朗普表示，相信朝鲜将遵守停止导弹试验的承诺。

特朗普周六在推特上说：“朝鲜自2017年11月28日以来没进行导弹试验，并承诺在我们的会晤期间不进行实验。我相信他们会遵守承诺。”

North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

据美国之音报道，特朗普周六还表示，已跟中国和日本领导人都通过电话，告诉他们自己接受金正恩会晤的邀请，两国都表示支持。

他在推特上说，中国国家主席习近平习表示赞赏美国努力通过外交手段来解决这个问题。

Chinese President XI JINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

白宫星期四宣布，特朗普接受了朝鲜领导人金正恩的邀请，使得美国与朝鲜将近10年的外交僵局可能出现突破。

特朗普也发推文说，日本首相安倍也支持他与朝鲜对话。

Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

