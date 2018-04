(早报讯) 肯辛顿宫发表声明说,英国凯特王妃在英国当地时间11点01分(新加坡时间傍晚6点01分)顺利产儿,母子平安。

宝宝体重3.82公斤,英国剑桥公爵威廉王子全程陪伴在旁。

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.