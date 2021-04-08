脚踏车该出手加强管制了？

我国公路上近日频频出现无视交通规则的脚踏车“路霸”，险些酿成意外，脚车监管问题成为全岛热门话题，呼吁政府出手加强脚车管制的呼声日渐高涨。

本地艺人郑斌辉4月1日在个人面簿贴文上载视频，分享自己3月31日的惊险经历建议注册脚踏车引爆舆论话题。

 

总理夫人何晶加入讨论，建议政府应规定所有脚踏车和个人代步工具像卡车和货车司机一样考取执照，按组别（在公路和非公路使用、有电池或无电池等）为脚踏车和电动脚踏车进行分类，规定骑士购买第三方责任险后才能上路。

 

就连最近在长周末骑脚踏车到访“大士1号贴纸灯柱”的交通部长王乙康也因为论战蔓延到他贴文留言区，在4月5日留言降温：“我同意我们需要以公正的方式研究这些问题，将安全作为主要考虑因素。尤其是在路上骑士越来越多时，而这本身也是一件好事。”

 

交通部长王乙康在自己的贴文留言平息脚车骑士和驾车人士之间的争论。（截图）

何晶和王乙康的相继表态是否暗示着政府即将出手加强针对脚踏车的管理措施？支持和反对政府加强脚车监管措施的两方阵营各自有何论点支撑自己的立场？政府这些年为何一直不肯对脚踏车实行执照管理政策？

支持者认为注册脚踏车有助于辨认骑士和追踪“路霸”责任

不少网民留言支持政府对脚踏车加强管制。（截图）

支持政府对脚踏车实行执照管理的观点主要从识别和追踪脚车“路霸”的角度出发，认为只有让脚踏车骑士和公路车辆一样受制于交通惩治措施，才能避免骑士的“路霸”行径，追究肇事者的责任。

反对者认为新加坡不该过度依赖规则和执照运转       

也有不少网民认为对脚踏车实行执照管理是矫枉过正。（截图）

反对政府对脚踏车骑士实行执照管理的观点则认为，执照管理措施有些管理过头，无法从根本上杜绝“路霸”骑士问题，只会导致新加坡成为一个过度依赖规则和执照运行的社会。这些观点认为，政府应从教育、社会风尚的角度入手，引导脚车骑士在公路上展现良好行为。

有网民也担心，额外的管理措施会为依赖脚车为交通工具的低收入群体增加额外的生活开支，也与政府想提倡新加坡成为低碳出行城市的宗旨相悖。

陆交局2016年曾表态  对脚车实行执照管理不切实际

 

在1982年之前，新加坡的脚踏车都须要在车后挂上车牌。（取自roots.gov.sg）

由于脚踏车在20世纪是新加坡人出行的主要交通工具，殖民时期的英国人当时强制要求脚车骑士注册脚踏车，在车后挂车牌。不过自1982年以来，因为脚车逐渐转为娱乐消遣用途，政府就免除了脚踏车的注册规定。 

陆路交通管理局曾在2016年回复《海峡时报》读者投函时指出，对脚踏车实行执照管理不切实际。

当局在复函中指出，发放执照的主要优点是有助于辨认和追踪行为出格的骑士，但前提是执照持有者在当局的系统中定期更新执照信息，而确保这一点有实际的困难。

发言人解释，我国每年都有很多脚踏车被卖掉易主。骑车人士形形色色，从小孩到年长者都有。有些人骑脚车去上班，而其他人偶尔骑脚车去附近的便利设施，或是为了休闲和锻炼身体。

发言人说： “实行和监管一个最新的脚踏车或骑车人士的执照系统需要密集的资源。 更重要的是，执照规定会导致拥有和使用脚踏车变得过于繁琐，阻止人们骑车。 基于这些原因，即使像荷兰这样拥有大量骑车人士的国家也没有实行执照制度。”

当局认为，用自行车规则针对性执法，加强公众教育和建立礼让精神更加切实可行，也是更可持续的做法。

作为脚踏车骑士或驾车人士的你，对此怎么看？

 

