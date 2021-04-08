脚踏车该出手加强管制了？

The light was green, I was on the left lane, within the speed limit & flashed my headlights to give ample warning even though I had the right of way. Guess what? They simply didn’t care. Yup, didn’t give a damn & just rode out like it’s their ah gong’s road. I had to jam on the brakes to avoid killing them & best part was, they looked at me like it’s MY fault. I am not even ranting here, cos this is literally like the umpteenth time I’ve experienced such behavior. We all know about the clueless drivers out there who are totally oblivious to the perils of their poor driving habits. Well that’s just pure stupidity. But when we see cyclists doing things like running red lights, going against traffic, behaving like bullies and even riding on the expressways, it’s become a blatant disregard for the traffic laws & regulations that are meant to keep us safer. Let me be crystal clear, there’s a majority of safe, responsible and defensive riders out there. But it’s always the small group of bozos that ruin everything for everyone else ain’t it? Many of them simply do not care. Why? Because they know whatever happens, there’s no way to identify them like a car, bike or any registered and insured vehicle. So now we have cases of cyclists blatantly breaking rules, damaging other vehicles, crashing into pedestrians, & simply riding away. Perhaps it is time to register all bicycles in Singapore. A small visible license plate would allow the cyclists to be identified in cases of accidents, conflict or rule breaking. Such registration should be free, and insurance if any, should be minimal and not subjected to excessive profit making by the insurance companies. In case some cyclists are raging for me to be hanged for daring to infringe on their freedoms, let me just say that I am also a cyclist, so whatever I am humbly suggesting here, I will also be subjected to. Then why risk the possible wrath? Because I just want our roads to be a safer place for us all. Regardless of how many wheels you might have. #taypinghui #taypinghuisayone #cyclist #road