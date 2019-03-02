孟晚舟律师团队：美国的指控是出于政治动机

华为今天（2日）就加拿大启动孟晚舟引渡程序发布孟晚舟律师团队中英文声明，称美国的指控是出于政治动机，孟晚舟没有任何不当行为。

以下取自华为“心声社区”的声明：

1、美国的指控是出于政治动机。美国总统曾多次表示，如果孟女士案有助于美国与中国达成贸易协议，他会对此案进行干预。在这种情况下，加拿大司法部长仍然决定签发授权推进令，我们对此感到失望。

2、美国指控的行为在加拿大根本不构成犯罪。尽管如此，加拿大司法部长仍然同意签发授权推进令，这完全不符合“双重犯罪”的基本引渡原则。

3、孟女士没有任何不当行为，美国对她的起诉与引渡是对司法程序的滥用。

4、希望孟女士的合法权利在引渡过程中的司法阶段能得到保护。

1.We are disappointed that the Minister of Justice has decided to issue an Authority toProceed in the face of the political nature of the U.S, charges and where thePresident of the United States has repeatedly stated that he would interfere inMs. Meng’s case if he thought it would assist the U.S negotiations with Chinaover a trade deal.

2.We are also concerned that the Minister has approved an ATP in circumstances where theconduct alleged to be an offence in the U.S. would not be an offence inCanada. This is an affront to the foundational extradition principle ofdouble criminality.

3.Our client maintains that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and that the U.S. prosecutionand extradition constitutes an abuse of the processes of law.

4.Our client looks forward to having her rights vindicated in the judicial phase of theextradition process.