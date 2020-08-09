微软新声明被指暗示或断供中国并对此不负责 陆媒：类似协议去年就已存在

近日有网上传言，指准备收购TikTok海外业务的微软更新了其官网的服务协议，声明如果因“不可抗力”导致微软无法履行或延迟履行其义务，公司将对此不承担任何责任。这份修改后的协议将于10月1日正式生效。

有大陆网友对此解读，认为微软最近紧急修改了协议，暗示如果Windows等软件断供中国，将概不负责。

但据网易科技查阅微软此前的服务协议，发现在2019年7月1日发布、8月30日实施的服务协议中，就已经有了这个条款，说明该条款至少在去年就已经存在了。

相关条款具体如下：

12.b． 对于因超出微软合理控制范围的情况（例如，劳资纠纷、不可抗力、战争或恐怖主义行为、恶意破坏、意外事故或遵守任何适用法律或政府命令）而导致微软无法履行或延迟履行其义务，微软对此不承担任何责任或义务。微软将尽最大努力降低这些事件的影响，并履行未受影响的义务。

而且该条款不止针对中国大陆，在英国版去年的协议中，在第12.e则条款中同样包含了相似内容（ Microsoft is not responsible or liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligations under these Terms to the extent that the failure or delay is caused by circumstances beyond Microsoft’s reasonable control (such as labour disputes, acts of God, war or terrorist activity, malicious damage, accidents or compliance with any applicable law or government order). Microsoft will endeavour to minimise the effects of any of these events and to perform the obligations that aren't affected．）。

有此可见，相关协议的修改并非是微软在暗示如果Windows等软件若断供中国，对此将概不负责，而是更新协议，与全球其他国家保持一致。