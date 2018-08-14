东西线电力故障 列车服务延误20分钟

【更新】SMRT今天7时40分在推特上发文说，东西线女皇镇站至大士连路站的列车服务已恢复正常，湖畔站至大士连路站之间的免费接驳巴士也已停止。 [EWL] CLEARED: Train svcs btwn #Queenstown and #TuasLink have resumed. Free regular bus svcs have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 14, 2018 SMRT今天7时19分在推特上发文说，地铁东西线的电力故障问题已经解决，列车服务逐渐恢复正常，但仍可能延误10分钟。 [EWL] UPDATE: Power fault cleared, train svcs are progressively being restored. Pls add 10mins train travel time btwn #Queenstown and #TuasLink. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 14, 2018 SMRT今天7时08分在推特上发文说，由于出现电力故障，地铁东西线女皇镇站至大士连路站的列车服务将延误20分钟。公司已在湖畔站至大士连路站之间提供免费接驳巴士。 [EWL]: Due to a power fault, pls add 20mins train travel time btwn#Queenstownand#TuasLink. Free regular bus service is available btwn#Lakesideand#TuasLink. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 14, 2018
