南北线列车故障 列车服务延误20分钟

【更新】SMRT今早9时08分在推特上说，列车故障问题已经解决，兀兰站至油池站的列车服务已恢复正常，免费巴士服务也已停止。 [NSL] CLEARED: Train svc from #Woodlands to #YewTee has resumed. Free regular bus svcs have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 22, 2019 SMRT今早在推特发布消息说，马西岭发生列车故障，地铁南北线兀兰站至油池站的列车服务将延误30分钟。公司已在这两个地铁站之间提供免费巴士服务。 [NSL] UPDATE: Free regular bus svcs btwn#Woodlandsand#YewTee. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 22, 2019 [NSL]: Due to a train fault at Marsiling, pls add 30mins train travel time from#Woodlandsto#YewTeetowards#JurongEast. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 22, 2019
