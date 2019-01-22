南北线列车故障 列车服务延误20分钟

【更新】SMRT今早9时08分在推特上说，列车故障问题已经解决，兀兰站至油池站的列车服务已恢复正常，免费巴士服务也已停止。

SMRT今早在推特发布消息说，马西岭发生列车故障，地铁南北线兀兰站至油池站的列车服务将延误30分钟。公司已在这两个地铁站之间提供免费巴士服务。

