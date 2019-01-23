冯伟衷家人声明：暂无法置评 希望公众谅解

家人通过冯伟衷的Instagram发贴留言目前无法置评，希望各位谅解全家的悲伤。
贴文提到过去几天对冯伟衷的家人来说是艰难时期，自最后一次动手术后收到的消息都显示冯伟衷复原的机会渺茫，令人悲伤。
家人说：“当医疗团队告知冯伟衷情况恶化，应做最坏打算时，我们都崩溃了。”
On behalf of our family Throughout the past few days in the hospital, it has been a difficult time for us. Every news that were brought upon us since his last op was devastating with little signs of hope on his recovery. We all broke down when the medical team spoke to us that his condition is worsening and we should be prepared for the worst. We're going to lose a brother. And my parents are going to lose their precious son whom is only 28. Thus I seek everybody's kind understanding that we are unable to comment further during these precarious time.
