冯伟衷家人声明：暂无法置评 希望公众谅解

家人通过冯伟衷的Instagram发贴留言目前无法置评，希望各位谅解全家的悲伤。

贴文提到过去几天对冯伟衷的家人来说是艰难时期，自最后一次动手术后收到的消息都显示冯伟衷复原的机会渺茫，令人悲伤。

家人说：“当医疗团队告知冯伟衷情况恶化，应做最坏打算时，我们都崩溃了。”

