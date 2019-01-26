《伟衷告别式》明天1点半举行

"#RememberingAloysiusPang: Memorial Service” 《伟衷告别式》will be held at 1.30pm on Sunday 27 Jan at 82A MacPherson Lane. Friends and colleagues of @aloypang will deliver eulogies. This will be streamed ‘live’ on NoonTalk Media’s Facebook page. Later in the afternoon, Aloysius will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral. The cremation ceremony will be held at Mandai Crematorium. Due to space constraints, we are unable to invite members of the public to be part of this.

