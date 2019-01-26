《伟衷告别式》明天1点半举行

冯伟衷的追思会将开放至明天中午12点结束。之后，《伟衷告别式》将在下午1时30分举行。

午言媒体（NoonTalk Media）今晚在Instagram发贴文说，明天（27日）追思会后，将在灵堂为冯伟衷举行告别仪式，他的好友和同事将在告别式上致悼词。

国防部随后将为冯伟衷举行军事丧礼。火化仪式将在下午5点在万礼火化场举行。由于场地有限，将不对公众开放。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词 :

冯伟衷 告别式