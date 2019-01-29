地铁环线轨道故障已解决

【更新】环线轨道故障问题已经解决，地铁服务恢复正常，免费巴士服务也已经停止。 [CCL]: CLEARED: Train services have resumed. Free regular bus services have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 29, 2019 SMRT在推特上说，环线轨道故障问题已经解决，地铁服务逐渐恢复正常，波那维斯达站和港湾站之间仍有免费巴士服务。 [CCL] UPDATE: The track fault has been cleared. Train services are progressively being restored. Free regular bus service are still available between #BuonaVista & #HarbourFront station. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 29, 2019 SMRT早前在推特上说，地铁环线发生轨道故障，直落布兰雅站（Telok Blangah）和港湾站（Harbour Front）之间的地铁服务中断。 公司已在波那维斯达站和港湾站之间启动免费巴士服务。 [CCL]: Due to a Track fault there is no train service between Telok Blangah and HarbourFront. Free regular bus services are available between Bouna Vista and HarbourFront. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 29, 2019 工程师目前正在进行抢修，拉柏多公园站至港湾站之间的地铁服务将延误15分钟。 [CCL] UPDATE: Our engineers are rectifying the fault. Please expect additional 15mins travel time between #LabradorPark & #HarbourFront. Free regular bus services are available between #BuonaVista and #HarbourFront. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 29, 2019
