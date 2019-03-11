月台屏门故障 裕群至湖畔地铁站列车服务延误

【更新】SMRT傍晚6时零3分在推特发文指出，月台屏门故障已经解决，列车服务已恢复正常。公司对于乘客旅程造成不便，表示歉意。

由于东西线湖畔地铁站月台屏门出现故障（朝巴西立站方向），从裕群至湖畔地铁站的的车程时间将增加15分钟。

SMRT傍晚5时26分在推特，说明了上述情况。

地铁 月台屏门