月台屏门故障 裕群至湖畔地铁站列车服务延误

【更新】SMRT傍晚6时零3分在推特发文指出，月台屏门故障已经解决，列车服务已恢复正常。公司对于乘客旅程造成不便，表示歉意。
[EWL] CLEARED: Platform screen door fault has been rectified. Normal train services have resumed. We are sorry for affecting your journey.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 11, 2019
由于东西线湖畔地铁站月台屏门出现故障（朝巴西立站方向），从裕群至湖畔地铁站的的车程时间将增加15分钟。
SMRT傍晚5时26分在推特，说明了上述情况。
[EWL]: Due to a platform screen door fault at#Lakesidetowards#PasirRis, commuters are advised to add 15 mins train travel time from#JooKoonto#Lakeside.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 11, 2019
