地铁环线一度出现列车故障 目前已恢复正常

地铁环线出现列车故障，体育场站与多美歌站之间的通行时间将增加15分钟。

SMRT今天下午5时55分表示，巴耶利峇站和多美歌站之间，将会继续提供免费巴士服务。

更新：SMRT列车服务正在逐渐恢复正常，公司将会继续在巴耶利峇站和多美歌站之间提供免费巴士服务。

