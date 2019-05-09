地铁环线一度出现列车故障 目前已恢复正常

地铁环线出现列车故障，体育场站与多美歌站之间的通行时间将增加15分钟。
SMRT今天下午5时55分表示，巴耶利峇站和多美歌站之间，将会继续提供免费巴士服务。
[CCL]: Due to a train fault, please add an additional 15 minutes of travelling time between#Stadiumand#DhobyGhaut. Free regular bus services are available between#PayaLebarand#DhobyGhaut/#MarinaBay.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) May 9, 2019
更新：SMRT列车服务正在逐渐恢复正常，公司将会继续在巴耶利峇站和多美歌站之间提供免费巴士服务。
[CCL] UPDATE: The fault has been cleared. Train services are progressively being restored. Free regular bus services are still available between #PayaLebar and #DhobyGhaut / #MarinaBay.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) May 9, 2019
