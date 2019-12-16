涉个人代步工具火患创五年来新高

（早报讯）今年首九个月，本地涉及个人代步工具（PMD）的火患创下五年来新高。
民防部队昨晚（12月15日）在面簿贴文说，今年首九个月共发生了73起涉及个人代步工具的火患，已接近去年全年的74起；自9月以来发生的火患次数较多。
不符合UL2272防火标准的个人代步工具可能引起火患。有鉴于此，民防部队也在贴文中呼吁公众尽早将不合规格的器材拿去销毁。
陆路交通管理局早前宣布，将个人代步工具须符合UL2272标准的期限提前半年实施，从2020年7月1日起，所有PMD都须符合这个防火标准。
为协助车主安全地处置过了期限后无法使用的个人代步工具，陆交局也宣布，车主可在明年3月31日期间，将不合规格的器材带到指定电子垃圾回收商或陆交局新民通道办公室，以便让当局安全销毁。
PMD Fire Safety Animation Video
"𝑰𝒕 𝒘𝒐𝒏'𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒆," said many who ended up being victims of PMD fires.
But your household items, pets, and your loved ones can be in danger when a PMD fire happens.
There were 73 PMD fires between Jan and end Sept this year. Between 2016 and Sept 2019, a total of 71 persons were injured by PMD fires, including a fatality.
Watch the joint SCDF-LTA video below on fire safety advisory on PMD.
Refer to LTA’s website (http://go.gov.sg/ul2272sg) for more information on UL2272 certification and an indicative list of UL2272 certified devices available in Singapore.
All owners of non-UL2272 certified PMDs are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at designated disposal points as soon as possible. For more info, refer to go.gov.sg/pmddisposalPosted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Friday, 13 December 2019