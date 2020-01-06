密驼路娱乐场所失火 60人疏散

（早报讯）密驼路一家娱乐场所发生火患，60人在民防部队到场前由警方疏散，一名女子因吸入浓烟入院。
民防部队面簿说，他们在今早11时15分接到通报，指武吉士一带的密驼路（Middle Road）114号发生火患。民防部队到场时，现场着火并冒出滚滚浓烟。
民防人员利用两支水柱将大火扑灭。一名女子因吸入浓烟，由民防部队救护车送往莱佛士医院。
火患相信与事发地点四楼的一家娱乐场所所存放的物品有关。失火原因正在调查中。
[Fire @ No. 114 Middle Rd]
At about 11.15am today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at No. 114 Middle Rd. Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging with flames and black smoke visible from the exterior of the premises.
SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets proceeded cautiously into the heavily smoke-logged premises to conduct firefighting operations. The fire, which involved the contents of a public entertainment outlet located on the fourth floor of the premises, was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets.
SCDF deployed 9 emergency vehicles and about 30 firefighters to the incident. A woman was conveyed to Raffles Hospital by an SCDF ambulance for smoke inhalation. About 60 persons were evacuated by SPF officers prior to the arrival of SCDF. The cause of fire is under investigation.Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Monday, 6 January 2020