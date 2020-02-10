维初学生被某些公众排挤 王乙康呼吁国人不要陷入非理性恐慌

（早报讯）只因维多利亚初院有一名教师感染新冠病毒，一些维初学生在公共场所到异样眼光，教育部长王乙康对此表示关注，呼吁国人不要陷入非理性的恐惧。
王乙康今天走访维多利亚初级学院后，在社交媒体平台Instagram发表贴文。
Had a good visit to VJC today. The students were in good spirits and going about their lessons and activities. Many were disappointed that CCAs got suspended :( But something they told me troubled me. In public areas, some people gave them strange stares; one student encountered a lady who refused to sit next to her on the bus; another was denied service by a food seller. But their friends from other schools were very supportive and caring, and gave them full encouragement. Remember, if we look at VJC students or staff differently just because a teacher there was infected by the nCoV, out in the world people can treat us as Singaporeans the same way. We cannot control how the outside world sees us but we can control how we see one another in our little island. We are all in this together. Take precautions, practice good hygiene, take care of one another, but don’t give in to irrational fear. #vjunite
有学生向王乙康反映，他们在公共场所受到排挤，令他相当困扰。他写道：“有些公众对学生投以异样眼光。有一名学生说，有位妇女在巴士上不愿坐她旁边。另有学生说，有餐饮业者不愿招待他。”
王乙康呼吁公众切勿以异样眼光看待维初师生。“如果我们只因为维初一名教师感染新冠病毒，而以不同眼光看待维初师生，世界上其他人也能以同样态度对待我们新加坡人。我们不能控制外国人士如何看待我们，但在我们的岛国里，我们可以决定要如何对待彼此。”
