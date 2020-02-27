小六生写歌鼓励医护人员

（早报讯）本地一名小六学生创作英文歌曲，献给在2019冠状病毒疾病（COVID-19，简称冠病19）疫情前线努力的医护人员，并希望国人团结一致，对抗疫情。
教育部今天（2月27日）傍晚在面簿分享了由花菲卫理小学（Fairfield Methodist School（Primary））小六学生Jacob Neo创作的歌曲“Singapore, Unite as One”。贴文透露，Jacob Neo在短短两天内完成创作，并由老师制作成音乐录像（MV）。
视频中穿插了许多医护人员对抗疫情的情景，也有Jacob Neo和同学们制作卡片一同为医护人员加油的画面。
去年才通过学校的终身学习计划（Learn for Life Programme）接触词曲创作的Jacob Neo说："我想鼓励我们的医护人员继续挺进，并希望冠病病人加油，所有新加坡人团结一致！"
教育部在贴文中表示，这支视频今早已连同感谢卡，送给国大医院的人员。
视频上载后，在短短三小时已吸引超过1300人点赞，观看次数超过2万8000次。
Singapore, Unite as One
Jacob Neo of Fairfield Methodist is a song-writing newbie, but the P6 student was inspired by the COVID-19 crisis to write a song in 2 days. The song has now been turned into a music video by his teachers.
Jacob, who discovered song-writing only last year as part of the school’s Learn for Life Programme, says, “I wanted to encourage our healthcare workers to press on, the COVID-19 patients to stay strong, and to my fellow Singaporeans – let’s unite as one!”
The music video, which features him and his fellow students, was presented to the National University Hospital staff this morning along with thank-you cards.
Check out the video and share it with any healthcare heroes you know!Posted by Ministry of Education, Singapore on Thursday, 27 February 2020
网友评论