南北线碧山到杨厝港之间的列车服务延误

【更新】SMRT今早9时01分在推特上说，碧山和义顺站之间的地铁列车服务已经恢复正常，两站之间的免费公共巴士服务已终止。 [NSL] CLEARED: Train svcs from #Bishan to #YioChuKang have resumed. Free regular bus svcs have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 5, 2020 SMRT今早8时49分在推特上说，宏茂桥站轨道交叉点故障问题已解决，列车服务已逐渐恢复正常。碧山和义顺站之间仍将提供免费的公共巴士服务。 [NSL] UPDATE: Track point fault near #AngMoKio has been cleared, train svcs are progressively being restored. Free regular bus service between #Bishan & #Yishun is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 5, 2020 SMRT今早8时10分在推特上说，地铁南北线碧山到杨厝港站之间的列车服务将延误15分钟。该公司说，碧山和义顺站之间将提供免费的公共巴士服务。 [NSL] UPDATE: Pls add 15mins train travel time from #Bishan to #YioChuKang due to a track point fault at #AngMoKio. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 5, 2020 [NSL] UPDATE: Free regular bus svcs btwn #Bishan and #Yishun. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 5, 2020 有读者告诉zaobao.sg，卡迪地铁站出现拥挤情况，也因为月台人太多，地铁站职员一度关闭闸门，等待月台人群散去才允许乘客进入。 SMRT今早在推特上说，由于宏茂桥站的轨道交叉点出现故障，地铁南北线碧山到杨厝港站之间的列车服务将延误10分钟。 SMRT正在进行调查。 [NSL] UPDATE: Pls add 10mins train travel time from #Bishan to #YioChuKang due to a track point fault at #AngMoKio. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 4, 2020