查看冠状病毒19最新报道

南北线碧山到杨厝港之间的列车服务延误

文 / 赖筱青

发布 / 2020年3月5日 7:45 AM

更新 / 2020年3月5日 9:09 AM

卡迪地铁站出现拥挤情况。（读者提供）

由于南北线地铁服务延误，三巴旺地铁站月台出现拥挤现象。（取自@mrtsginfo IG）

字体大小:

【更新】SMRT今早9时01分在推特上说，碧山和义顺站之间的地铁列车服务已经恢复正常，两站之间的免费公共巴士服务已终止。

SMRT今早8时49分在推特上说，宏茂桥站轨道交叉点故障问题已解决，列车服务已逐渐恢复正常。碧山和义顺站之间仍将提供免费的公共巴士服务。

SMRT今早8时10分在推特上说，地铁南北线碧山到杨厝港站之间的列车服务将延误15分钟。该公司说，碧山和义顺站之间将提供免费的公共巴士服务。

有读者告诉zaobao.sg，卡迪地铁站出现拥挤情况，也因为月台人太多，地铁站职员一度关闭闸门，等待月台人群散去才允许乘客进入。

SMRT今早在推特上说，由于宏茂桥站的轨道交叉点出现故障，地铁南北线碧山到杨厝港站之间的列车服务将延误10分钟。

SMRT正在进行调查。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词

网友评论