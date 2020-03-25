公用事业局发出短视频 提醒国人省水

（早报讯）为配合清明节，公用事业局发出一段名为《青蛙王子》的温馨短视频，旨在提醒国人传承节省用水的观念。
“木有本，水有源”——这个视频带出早期新加坡人如何生活，包括如何利用再循环水。
该视频由本地创意广告公司Tribal Worldwide Singapore制作，而原声带由本地资深音乐家林倛玉作曲，前Project Superstar参赛者张乐声作词。
公众可上公用事业局面簿观看《青蛙王子》。
The Frog Prince《青蛙王子》– A PUB Short Film
Qing Ming is a time to remember our loved ones and the values they have taught us. Every heartfelt word and every thoughtful sentence is precious - just like the knowledge passed on to us by our forebears in the early chapters of our water story. Let's remember these lessons and make every drop count. #PUBtheFrogPrincePosted by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency on Tuesday, 24 March 2020