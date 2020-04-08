李总理：各国紧密合作和学习是控制冠病的唯一途径

（早报讯）各国必须紧密合作，从彼此的抗疫经验中学习，这是人类能够控制2019冠状病毒疾病（COVID-19）这个全球大流行病的唯一途径。
世界卫生组织（WHO）西太平洋地区办事处今天举行卫生部长虚拟会议，我国总理李显龙受邀发言，并录制约两分半钟的视频，指出这点。
李总理说，新加坡采取“断路器”抗疫措施是“痛苦但必要的”，因我国病例不断上升，接下来几周将是关键。
他也强调，其他许多国家也采取类似措施。“每个国家的情况、社会规范和资源不同，但我们都在对抗一个共同的敌人，即冠病19。”
李总理因此敦促各国紧密合作，从彼此的抗疫经验中学习。“这场战役距离胜利还有一段路，但如果我们共同努力，必能取胜，新加坡也将尽我们所能。”
李总理也说：“我们仰赖世卫组织来调动和协调有效的全球对策，包括召开今天这场会议。我祝愿每个人都充满力量和智慧，以便我们斟酌和开创一条通往健康和新常态的道路。”
Video message for the World Health Organization
Recorded a video message for the World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Regional Office, for their virtual meeting of Health Ministers in the Western Pacific Region to “Stand in Solidarity to Combat COVID-19”.
I was invited to share about Singapore’s efforts to fight COVID-19. Singapore will do our part, but it is not our battle alone. COVID-19 is a crisis that requires all countries to fight together. Singapore looks to the WHO to continue providing leadership and coordinate an effective global response. Together, we will overcome this. – LHL
