回应“安全距离执法行动”谣言 警方劝公众勿散布假消息

（早报讯）特地设置路障来抓违反安全距离者、出门没有戴口罩被警方逮捕，或警方会上门检查住户是否有遵守更严格的安全距离。警方通过自制视频回应，近日针对警方行动而流传的假信息，并劝请公众不要散布虚假消息，以免引起恐慌。
近日来，有许多关于警方针对违反安全距离者所采取执法行动的不实信息在网上流传。
警方今晚（16日）在面簿上载自制视频，回应四个与警方有关的假消息，并希望公众不要继续散播这些消息。
这四个假消息分别是，警方特地设置路障来抓违反安全距离者、出门没有戴口罩被警方逮捕、违反安全距离遭到警方逮捕，以及警方会上门检查公众是否遵守更严格的安全距离规定。
警方指，这些消息都不属实，并在视频中附上真相，例如针对路障，警方没有特别设置路障以进行加强安全距离措施的执法行动，也没有乘客因不遵守措施而在路障临检时被罚款。警方设置路障是为了取缔酒后驾驶和其他执法目的，如侦查通缉犯。
警方表示，这些假消息非常不负责任，并会打击公众对警方的信心。当局表示，警方的资源是维持我国秩序的关键，而不应该用在回应假消息。
警方最后希望公众能够不要散布虚假消息，并一同在这个时刻，齐心抗疫。
STOP SPREADING FALSE RUMOURS ON POLICE'S ACTIONS
There are several posts that have been circulating on social media and text messaging platforms, making false claims and spreading unfounded rumours on Police’s actions, which resulted in rumour-mongering and misinformation.
Such posts are highly irresponsible, and hurt public confidence and trust in the Police. It also undermines our officers, who are at the frontlines trying to keep Singaporeans safe and secure during this challenging period.
Police resources are vital to maintaining law and order in Singapore, and not spent on debunking false rumours.
We are in this fight against COVID-19 together. Let’s all do the right thing.
Please do not spread false rumours. Please comply with safe distancing measures.
Stay safe. Stay home. Stay united.
#SGUnitedPosted by Singapore Police Force on Thursday, 16 April 2020