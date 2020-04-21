李总理下午5时发表全国讲话

PM Lee updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020
#FBLive: PM Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020. He spoke in English, Malay, and Chinese. He announced new measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ucapan bahasa melayu bermula di sini: 19:13.
李总理华文演讲从 25:23 开始。
Tamil subtitles for PM's speech can be found here: https://youtu.be/GGpIbOfXRkY
（早报讯）李显龙总理今天（4月21日）下午5时将通过电视和电台，就阻断措施目前为止的进展和接下来需采取的措施发表讲话。
总理的讲话也会通过他的面簿页面实况转播。
李总理在面簿贴文说，目前对于许多人来说，是充满不确定因素且令人担忧的时候，尤其是因为客工宿舍出现大量确诊病例。李总理说，各个团队正努力控制冠病在宿舍的传播，并照顾客工。
“我呼吁人人坚守阻断措施，并继续在疫情中相互帮助。”
