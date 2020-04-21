查看冠状病毒19最新报道

李总理下午5时发表全国讲话

文 / 蓝云舟

发布 / 2020年4月21日 4:09 PM

更新 / 2020年4月21日 4:58 PM

李显龙总理今天（4月21日）下午5时将通过电视和电台，就阻断措施目前为止的进展和接下来需采取的措施发表讲话。（档案照）

PM Lee updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020

#FBLive: PM Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020. He spoke in English, Malay, and Chinese. He announced new measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19. Ucapan bahasa melayu bermula di sini: 19:13. 李总理华文演讲从 25:23 开始。 Tamil subtitles for PM's speech can be found here: https://youtu.be/GGpIbOfXRkY #SGUnited

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

李总理在面簿贴文说，目前对于许多人来说，是充满不确定因素且令人担忧的时候，尤其是因为客工宿舍出现大量确诊病例。李总理说，各个团队正努力控制冠病在宿舍的传播，并照顾客工。

“我呼吁人人坚守阻断措施，并继续在疫情中相互帮助。”

We are now two weeks into our circuit breaker. I will be giving an update on where we are now and what we need to do...

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

