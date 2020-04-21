查看冠状病毒19最新报道

政府将关闭更多工作场所 以减少所需必要服务人员

文 / 黄顺杰

发布 / 2020年4月21日 5:24 PM

更新 / 2020年4月21日 5:36 PM

政府下来将关闭更多工作场所，以进一步减少从事必要服务的人员外出，从而降低病毒在社区传播的风险。（档案照）

字体大小:

（早报讯）

PM Lee updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020

#FBLive: PM Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020. He spoke in English, Malay, and Chinese. He announced new measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19. Ucapan bahasa melayu bermula di sini: 19:13. 李总理华文演讲从 25:23 开始。 Tamil subtitles for PM's speech can be found here: https://youtu.be/GGpIbOfXRkY #SGUnited

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

政府下来将关闭更多工作场所，以进一步减少从事必要服务的人员外出，从而降低病毒在社区传播的风险。

李显龙总理今午（4月21日）在总统府对全国发表讲话时，做出上述宣布。他指出，随着政府收紧措施，这意味着一些服务如组屋区的割草工作等将暂停。

李总理说，上述更严格的病毒阻断措施将施行至5月4日。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词