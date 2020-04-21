政府将关闭更多工作场所 以减少所需必要服务人员

（早报讯）
PM Lee updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020
#FBLive: PM Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 21 April 2020. He spoke in English, Malay, and Chinese. He announced new measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19.
政府下来将关闭更多工作场所，以进一步减少从事必要服务的人员外出，从而降低病毒在社区传播的风险。
李显龙总理今午（4月21日）在总统府对全国发表讲话时，做出上述宣布。他指出，随着政府收紧措施，这意味着一些服务如组屋区的割草工作等将暂停。
李总理说，上述更严格的病毒阻断措施将施行至5月4日。