约70人违反安全距离措施 少于15人没戴口罩

（早报讯）今天约70人违反安全距离措施，少于15人没戴口罩，接获罚单的违例者连续三天少于100人。
环境及水源部长马善高今天在面部贴文中透露，稽查员发现约70人违反安全距离措施，触犯出门必戴口罩规定的违例者则少于15人。“我对公众遵守病毒阻断措施感到欣慰。”
为确保公众遵守安全距离措施，执法人员、安全距离大使和新加坡保洁运动大使投入工作已有近三周时间。
马善高吁请公众继续遵守病毒阻断措施。
