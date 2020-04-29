劳资政呼吁雇主抗疫同时继续推动转型

（早报讯）劳资政发布联合劳动节献词，呼吁雇主在应付当前的疫情所带来的挑战的同时，也应该放眼未来，继续推动业务转型，提升员工的能力。
有鉴于冠状病毒疫情所带来的严峻挑战，我国劳资政三方首次发布联合献词，表达团结一致对抗疫情的决心。
劳资政伙伴在献词中说，他们将合力保住企业，协助它们为经济复苏做好准备，同时也承诺继续以新加坡和员工的利益为核心，打造一个富有韧性的劳动队伍。职总、政府和全国雇主联合会将齐心协力，同企业、工友一起渡过难关。
代表劳资政发表献词的包括全国职工总会会长雷家英、全国职工总会秘书长黄志明、人力部长杨莉明，以及全国雇主联合会会长叶进国博士。
May Day Tripartite Video
When going gets tough, the Tripartite Partners get going!
The Tripartite Partners - Singapore Ministry of Manpower, Singapore National Employers Federation and NTUC - remain committed to one another and will build on our collective strength to tackle challenges and seize opportunities together. Because workers remain at the heart of everything we do.
In our annual May Day Message to workers for this year, as a show of solidarity and our shared commitment to the lives and livelihoods of our workers and businesses amid COVID-19, the Tripartite Partners have come together to co-pen the May Day Message, in one united voice ahead of 1 May. Traditionally, each Tripartite Partner will pen their own messages.
What’s more, the Tripartite Partners came together to deliver the May Day Message in a video – for the first time!
Find out what our Tripartite Partners have to say and have an advanced #MayDay2020!
